Man charged in sex sting after walking hundreds of miles to Wisconsin
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A 32-year-old faces federal charges alleging he walked hundreds of miles from central Indiana to Wisconsin to have sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
The Indianapolis Star cites a Department of Justice statement Friday as saying the person posing as a girl named "Kylee" was a sheriff's deputy working with the FBI in a sting.
It says Tommy Lee Jenkins, of Whitestown, Indiana, began communicating online on Oct. 1, thinking Kylee lived 350 miles away with her mom in Neenah, Wisconsin.
After deciding to walk, he allegedly sent selfies and photos of exit signs to show he was getting closer. He was arrested in Winnebago County, Wisconsin.
He is charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, which carries a potential life sentence.
It wasn't clear if Jenkins had a lawyer.
