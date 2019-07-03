Man arrested on multiple drug charges following investigation

Victor L. Williams

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - A Jackson County man was arrested Tuesday as a result of a multijurisdictional investigation.

Members of the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, led by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County Sheriff's Office executed a drug-related search warrant on July 2 at W14705 County Road D, Township of Melrose, Jackson County.

The investigation showed that Victor L. Williams, 40, was selling narcotics in Jackson County as well as Monroe County. Williams was arrested away from the residence and had fentanyl and cocaine hidden on his body. When Deputies served the search warrant at W14705 County Road D, they located 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 155.9 grams of marijuana, 46 prescription pills, $4341.00 dollars cash, and a handgun.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Williams is charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule I or II Narcotic

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana

Possession of Cocaine (repeater)

Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotic (repeater)

Possession of Marijuana (repeater)

Keeping and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

