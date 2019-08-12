Man arrested for Viola beauty salon burglary, theft

Zach Alexander

VIOLA, Wis. (WKBT) - On August 7, a burglary at a beauty salon in Viola was reported to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

According to the report, someone entered the Shear Bliss Beauty Salon, at 119 West Commercial Street in Viola, during the overnight hours. An investigation revealed cash and other items were taken.

A joint investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Viola Police Department led them to Zach Alexander, 21, of Soldiers Grove, who when asked, admitted to the burglary.

Alexander was arrested and is in the Richland County Jail on a felony burglary and theft charge.

