Man arrested following 4 hour standoff in Jackson County

Anthony Phillips

A Black River Falls man is under arrest following a four hour standoff in Jackson County Wednesday.

At approximately 8 p.m. on March 6, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a tip giving the location of a wanted man.

Anthony J. Phillips, 40, who had an active felony warrant stemming from a domestic violence incident on March 3, was inside a home on Murphy Road in Black River Falls. The home owner gave authorities permission to enter the residence, so they began negotiations with Phillips from the attached garage. During negotiations, the suspect threatened to shoot himself with a .22 pistol if law enforcement attempted to enter the home.

Jackson County deputies and negotiators tried to convince Phillips to leave the home peacefully for close to four hours with the assistance of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

Phillips did surrender without incident and was taken into custody around 12:21 a.m.

Anthony Phillips is currently in the Jackson County Jail on charges of domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, false imprisonment, and a felony DOC warrant. Additional charges are pending, according to law enforcement.

