Man arrested after firing gun outside French Island apartment building
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A man was arrested Thursday night after reports of gunfire outside a French Island apartment building.
The Town of Campbell, Onalaska, and La Crosse Police Departments, as well as the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, responded to the call near Caroline Street and Tellin Court just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
The Town of Campbell police chief says there was a confrontation outside the building and a man fired off one round into the air.
He is being charged with recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed.
The chief also says there is no danger to the public and more information on the incident should be available tomorrow
