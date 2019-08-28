Man accused of vandalizing eastern Iowa cemetery
MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) - A man has been accused of vandalizing an eastern Iowa cemetery.
Delaware County court records say 26-year-old Malachi Montes is charged with criminal mischief. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.
Authorities say Montes knocked over 25 headstones and cracked four at the Oakland Cemetery in Manchester on Aug. 15. He told police he was drunk that night and had taken prescription medications.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. He's also been charged with burglary and other crimes unrelated to the vandalism.
