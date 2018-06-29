Man accused of ramming truck into police vehicle convicted
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 21-year-old Davenport man accused of crashing a stolen garbage truck into a police chief's squad car, seriously injuring the chief, has been found guilty of attempted murder.
A jury returned the verdict Thursday against Logan Shoemaker. Shoemaker also was found guilty of eluding, willful injury causing a serious injury and first-degree robbery. He was acquitted of a count of serious injury by vehicle.
Shoemaker is set to be sentenced Aug. 9.
Authorities say Shoemaker stole the truck Sept. 25 after it was hit by the pickup Shoemaker was driving while trying to evade police who were seeking him on a variety of charges. Authorities say Shoemaker rammed into the squad vehicle of Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning, who was preparing to deploy stop sticks to flatten the truck's tires. Behning was hospitalized for leg injuries and has undergone about 15 surgeries.
Shoemaker testified during trial that he did not intend to hit Behning's vehicle.
Latest News
- Wettstein's closing after 67 years in La Crosse
- Gundersen Sparta Clinic honored with 'green' award
- Foxconn reaches agreement to open Green Bay office
- Driver shot by police during interstate pursuit
- Lawsuit alleges Hormel, other companies inflated pork prices
- Walker, Foxconn plan economic announcement in Green Bay
- Romaine lettuce outbreak tied to contaminated canal water
- US sets pig record with 73.5 million animals, led by Iowa
- AG defends decision not to sue opioid makers
- Minnesota could run out of funds to fix DMV system