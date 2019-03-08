Man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, killing her parents responds to reporter's questions

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - "I can't believe I did this."

That's one of 11 answers the man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents gave to a local news station in the Twin Cities.

A reporter with Kare11 arrived to work Thursday to find Jake Patterson had responded to 11 mailed questions.

Patterson is currently in jail, waiting for his Barron County trial to begin later this month. He faces four felonies: kidnapping, burglary while armed and two counts of intentional homicide,

In his responses he again confessed to the October 15 killings of James and Denise Closs of Barron and the kidnapping of their daughter Jayme.

Question one asked Patterson why he confessed when caught. He responded by saying he knew it was going to happen and planned on giving investigators everything.

In one response, the alleged murderer claimed it was mostly impulse and he doesn't think like a serial killer.

Others show either real or faked remorse for his actions. For instance, when asked “What is your plan now?” Patterson responded in part with "Plead guilty. I want Jayme and her relatives to know that. Don't want them to worry about a trial."

He continues with an apology on the back of the letter, saying, "I'm sorry Jayme! For everything. I know it doesn't mean much."

According to Kare11, they worked with attorneys, prosecutors and County Sheriffs to confirm these responses came from Patterson.

You can find Kare11’s questions and Patterson’s full response on the news station’s website.



