Man accused of harboring homicide defendant released
JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) - A Waupun man accused of harboring a homicide defendant has been released on a signature bond in Dodge County.
Sixty-five-year-old Steven Bierman is facing up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted of harboring or aiding a felon. Prosecutors say he tried to hide Cara Zech who is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in a Fond du Lac County drug overdose case.
The State Journal says Waupun police officers went to Bierman's apartment last February looking for Zech. Police say Bierman refused to answer the door. Zech eventually left the residence and police were able to take her into custody.
