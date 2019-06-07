Crime

Man accused in assault arrested, children with him OK

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 01:23 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:23 PM CDT

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say they've arrested a man accused of assaulting the mother of his two children in Cottage Grove and driving away with the girls.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the children, ages 1 and 3, are OK. The bureau earlier issued an Amber Alert which said the 25-year-old father was believed to be armed and should not be approached.

The father was last seen driving away in a minivan. Authorities did not immediately release the circumstance of his arrest.

 

