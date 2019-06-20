Man, 82, bound over for trial in 1976 killings in Wisconsin
MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) - An 82-year-old man will face trial on two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a couple at a Wisconsin park 43 years ago.
A judge in Marinette County determined Wednesday that there's enough evidence to send the case against Raymand Vannieuwenhoven to trial.
Vannieuwenhoven is accused in the killing of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in 1976 at McClintock Park in Silver Cliff, about 200 miles north of Milwaukee.
WLUK-TV reports sheriff's detective Todd Baldwin testified Wednesday that tests of Vannieuwenhoven's DNA from a licked envelope matched DNA from the crime scene. Investigators didn't have any major leads until last year when a DNA lab in Virginia identified the genealogical background of the suspect.
Vannieuwenhoven is scheduled to enter a plea July 1.
