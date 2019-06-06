Lewiston-Altura school employee facing child porn charges

Copyright 2017 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) - A Lewiston-Altura School District employee is facing child pornography charges.

The Lewiston MN Police Department's Facebook Page shared a copy of a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Jennifer L. Backer-Johnson. The letter, emailed to parents Thursday morning, said that a school district employee was under investigation by law enforcement. That employee was taken into custody this morning at the high school for alleged criminal activity related to child pornography.

"Safety of our students is a number one priority and based upon current information we have been provided by law enforcement the alleged activity does not involve any of our students or other employees. We have been cooperating and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement throughout this investigation. This is a law enforcement matter and the district is not able to provide any additional information at this time. Questions regarding this case can be referred to Winona County Sheriff's Department", Backer-Johnson said.

According to Winona County Sheriff Ganrude, the FBI contacted the sheriff's department regarding child pornography activity in Lewiston and St. Charles. At 11 a.m. today, law enforcement arrested Dane Taylor Austin, 23, at the Lewiston-Altura High School. No information was available on the arrest in St. Charles.

Austin is charged with two counts of child pornography.

