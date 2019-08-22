La Crosse teenager sentenced in gang rape case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse teenager was sentenced today on child sexual assault charges.

Heavell M. Basley, 19, received three years in prison and three years extended supervision for the strangulation and suffocation charge and three years in prison with seven years of extended supervision for second degree sexual assault of a child charge. The court allotted Basley 236 days credit.

The sentence is to be served concurrently, meaning at the same time.

In May 2019, Basley pled guilty to two felonies... a charge of strangulation and suffocation and second degree sexual assault of a child.

According to one of the victims, as many as 11 males were involved in the assault inside a garage at 814 South 19th Street in October 2017.

The complaint shows a witness said the 15-year-old victim was assaulted at least 10 times.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.