La Crosse teen charged in South Side gang rape

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse teen has been charged in a gang rape case from November of 2017.

Dominique M. Hister has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a child under 16, and one count of second degree sexual assault.

Hister was allegedly involved in the gang rape of two teen girls that happened in a south side garage.

According to one of the victims, as many as 11 males were involved in the assault inside the garage at 814 South 19th Street, including Ronald Crosby Jr., 17, and Heavell Basley, 18.

The two girls, ages 15 and 16, had run away from the Family & Children's Center and were in Basley's garage Oct. 29 to early on Oct. 30, with approximately 15 other people, the complaint said.

Crosby was charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and first-degree sexual assault, both charges as a party to the crime, and first-, second- and third-degree sexual assault. Basley was charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, one charge as a party to the crime, and strangulation and suffocation.