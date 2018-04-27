La Crosse teen charged in South Side gang rape
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse teen has been charged in a gang rape case from November of 2017.
Dominique M. Hister has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a child under 16, and one count of second degree sexual assault.
Hister was allegedly involved in the gang rape of two teen girls that happened in a south side garage.
According to one of the victims, as many as 11 males were involved in the assault inside the garage at 814 South 19th Street, including Ronald Crosby Jr., 17, and Heavell Basley, 18.
The two girls, ages 15 and 16, had run away from the Family & Children's Center and were in Basley's garage Oct. 29 to early on Oct. 30, with approximately 15 other people, the complaint said.
Crosby was charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and first-degree sexual assault, both charges as a party to the crime, and first-, second- and third-degree sexual assault. Basley was charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, one charge as a party to the crime, and strangulation and suffocation.
Latest News
- Viterbo University and Western Technical College form engineering partnership
- Man arrested for allegedly firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- Burn Ban in effect for Town of Bergen and Village of Stoddard
- 17-year-old dies in southwestern Wisconsin cliff fall
- U.S. Senate hopeful visits La Crosse during campaign through all 72 counties
- Deadline nearing for Wisconsin farmers to apply to grow hemp
- La Crosse's Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. recognized for downtown area developments
- Aptiv's ‘Game On!' event raises money for local residents living with disabilities
- Final days of La Crosse's Tent City are being remembered with an art exhibit
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 27, 2018