La Crosse Police report 20 smashed vehicle windows in one day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse Police Department issued a Crime Bulletin regarding multiple incidents of smashed vehicle windows.

According to police, 20 incidents were reported on September 11 between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The incidents occurred between Johnson Street to King Street and 16th Street South to 23rd Street South in La Crosse.

Law enforcement urges residents in the area who have a home security camera to review the system for possible video footage of the crimes.

Contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962 with any information.

In most cases, nothing appeared to have been stolen, but the glovebox and center consol items were rummaged through.

The La Crosse Police Department would like to remind community members to report any suspicious behavior. When car alarms go off or you hear glass breaking, contact law enforcement immediately.

Police advise that all valuables be removed from vehicles and that they are locked and secured at night.

