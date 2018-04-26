Crime

La Crosse police search for two men in antique jewelry theft

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 02:27 PM CDT

La Crosse police are searching for two men involved in the theft of several pieces of antique jewelry in downtown La Crosse on April 14.

Police said one suspect distracted the clerk while the other used several keys on a key chain to unlock multiple jewelry display cases at the Antique Center, 110 3rd Street South in La Crosse.

Several pieces of antique jewelry were stolen around 10:30 a.m., according to release from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Both men left in a 2011-2018 red Dodge Charger.

Contact the La Crosse Police Department with any information at 608-789-7219.

