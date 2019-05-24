POLICE: Victim refused treatment in shots fired incident on city's south side

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Police are investigating shots fired on the city's south side.

It happened in the area of the 700 block of 4th St. South. shortly after 9:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Police confirm someone was injured in the incident but refused treatment and is not cooperating with authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

