POLICE: Victim refused treatment in shots fired incident on city's south side
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Police are investigating shots fired on the city's south side.
It happened in the area of the 700 block of 4th St. South. shortly after 9:00 p.m. Thursday night.
Police confirm someone was injured in the incident but refused treatment and is not cooperating with authorities.
The incident remains under investigation.
