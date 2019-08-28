La Crosse Police investigating armed robbery at area Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip armed robbery [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] La Crosse Police are investigating an armed robbery at Kwik Trip on West George Street, La Crosse, early Wednesday morning.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Police are investigating an armed robbery at Kwik Trip on West George Street, La Crosse, early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the 1133 West George Street Kwik Trip location around 4:25 a.m. this morning. Witnesses told responding officers that a white male with a knife had just robbed the store, exited and ran to the east of the building. No employees were injured during the incident, police said.

The suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash.

Police are looking for a white male, approximately 5' 9" with a slender build wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and black shoes. The suspect had a blue bandana covering his face, was wearing blue latex gloves and was carrying a folding knife about three inches long.

La Crosse Police are asking for assistance in the investigation. Community members that live east of the Kwik Trip location that have exterior security cameras are asked to review their footage from early this morning for any suspicious activity.

Contact the La Crosse Police Department Sgt. Fitzgerald at 608-789-7219 with any information or Investigator Delap at 608-789-7216 and reference case #19-41213.

