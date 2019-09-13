La Crosse Police investigating a report of shots fired

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue South.

Police responded early Thursday morning to a report of a vehicle break-in. While reviewing the homeowner's surveillance video, police learned that shots were fired during the incident. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police are looking for assistance in identifying the suspect. The surveillance video below shows the suspect approach the victim's car and remove the front bumper. The suspect then gets into another vehicle and heads north toward Johnson Street. The video shows shots coming from the suspects' vehicle, striking the victims home and car, damaging windows.

The suspect appears to be male, wearing a black and white plaid flannel shirt, knee-length shorts and white socks.

Contact the La Crosse Police Department with information at 608-789-7240 or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS.

