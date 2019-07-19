La Crosse Police investigate report of shots fired

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident on La Crosse's north side.

Police were called to the Partners for Excellence School at 901 Caledonia Street Friday morning, July 19, for a report of damage to windows. Officers determined the damage was caused by gunshots. No one was inside the building at the time of the shooting, police said.

Investigators also located evidence of a shooting at an adjacent property at 932 Caledonia Street, the clubhouse for the Society for Brotherhood (SFB) motorcycle club.

Police have not found evidence of any injuries as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The La Crosse Police Department has been in contact with the administration at Partners for Excellence School, and we are working closely with them to ensure the safety of their students and staff.

Contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962 with any information.

