UPDATE: Oktoberfest office break-in suspect identified

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - News 8 received a tip Thursday morning of a large police presence at the La Crosse Oktoberfest Grounds.

Police at the scene confirmed that the Oktoberfest offices were broken into and ransacked.

An Oktoberfest employee saw the suspect on the grounds and immediately called police.

Officers from the La Crosse and Onalaska Police Departments responded to the scene. First responders made a perimeter and were able to find the person.

The suspect, Lucas Armstrong, 38, was arrested without incident and is in custody, police said.

Armstrong is facing charges of Burglary and Felony Bail Jumping.

The incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

