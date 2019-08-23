La Crosse police arrest 3 in north side shots fired incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Three people are under arrest following an investigation of a July 19 shooting incident on La Crosse's north side.

At 10:02 a.m. on July 19, officers were called to the Partners for Excellence School at 901 Caledonia Street for a report of damaged windows. An investigation determined the damage was caused by gunshots. Officers located additional evidence of a shooting at an adjacent property at 932 Caledonia Street, the Society for Brotherhood (SFB) Motorcycle Club clubhouse.

A search warrant was conducted at the SFB clubhouse location where investigators collected evidence including a DVR for the surveillance camera system inside the property. A deleted video showing the shooting incident was found as a result of a Wisconsin State Crime Lab forensic evaluation of the DVR.

The following three individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting incident following the completion of the investigation:

Brandon T. Stemper, 31, a known SFB member, is charged with second degree reckless endangerment of safety, felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Javier Ortiz, AKA: Tony Ortiz, 55, known Outlaws Motorcycle Club member, is charged with second degree reckless endangerment of safety and disorderly conduct.

Amber R. Peters, 24, girlfriend of Stemper, is charged with obstructing.

