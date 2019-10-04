La Crosse mother, 85, accused of attempting to run over daughter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An 85-year-old La Crosse woman is facing charges for allegedly attempting to run over her daughter.

According to a criminal complaint, Renee Dettman was attempting to cross 3rd Street at the flashing yellow pedestrian walkway with friends near a grocery store when her mother, Phyllis Prokes, allegedly sped up and missed hitting Dettman by two inches. Dettman did not know at the time that the driver of the vehicle was her mother.

Dettman and Prokes have been estranged for years, the complaint stated.

Dettman, concerned for her own safety, called police after talking with her aunt on the phone a few days later. During the phone call, Dettman learned her mother was at her aunt's home and when Prokes found out it was her daughter on the phone, she said "tell her I tried to run her over on Saturday."

Following an investigation, police went to Prokes residence to discuss the incident. Prokes became upset and commented that if she knew Dettman was part of that bike group ahead of time, she would have run her over.

When police advised Prokes that she was being placed under arrest for reckless endangering safety, she said she wanted to call Dettman and give her a piece of her mind.

