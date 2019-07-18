La Crosse man charged in federal court with heroin delivery
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse man is charged in federal court in Madison with distributing heroin and with possessing heroin with intent to distribute.
The indictment alleges David Wims, 40, distributed heroin on May 9, 2019, and he possessed heroin with intent to distribute on June 5, 2019.
If convicted, Wims faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count.
The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
