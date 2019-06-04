La Crosse man charged in campus sexual assaults makes plea
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A man accused of a number of sexual assaults on college campuses in La Crosse made a plea Monday in La Crosse Co. Court.
Raekwon Tillman, 23, of La Crosse pleaded no contest to charges of Strangulation and Suffocation, Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force, False Imprisonment, and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. The court found Tillman not responsible by Reason of Mental Disease or Defect.
The criminal complaint says Tillman exposed himself and assaulted women near UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College, and followed women on the Viterbo campus.
He was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in September 2017 near UW-La Crosse. The victim says Tillman tackled her to the ground, began choking her, and tried to unbutton her pants before a stranger stopped the assault and called 911.
A commitment hearing is scheduled for later this month at which time the court will determine the length of time Tillman will be committed to the Department of Health Services and where his placement will be.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- La Crosse Board of Education tackles special education funding and private school vouchers
- Onalaska School District says goodbye to long-time administrators
- McGarty officially charged despite not appearing in court
- La Crosse recycling center struggles in wake of China declaration
- Boundary agreement nears for La Crosse, Shelby
Latest News
- La Crosse man charged in campus sexual assaults makes plea
- Minnesota lawmakers to pay homeowners to landscape for bees
- La Crosse Priest Charged in Sexual Assault Case
- Wisconsin lieutenant governor had unpaid parking tickets
- La Crosse Community Foundation supports a new project to end systemic racism
- La Crosse recycling center struggles in wake of China declaration
- Born Learning Trails opens in La Crescent
- Lane closures on I-90 in Winona County
- Two arrested following Internet Protection Task Force online operation
- Boundary agreement nears for La Crosse, Shelby