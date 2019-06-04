La Crosse man charged in campus sexual assaults makes plea

Copyright 2017 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A man accused of a number of sexual assaults on college campuses in La Crosse made a plea Monday in La Crosse Co. Court.

Raekwon Tillman, 23, of La Crosse pleaded no contest to charges of Strangulation and Suffocation, Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force, False Imprisonment, and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. The court found Tillman not responsible by Reason of Mental Disease or Defect.

The criminal complaint says Tillman exposed himself and assaulted women near UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College, and followed women on the Viterbo campus.

He was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in September 2017 near UW-La Crosse. The victim says Tillman tackled her to the ground, began choking her, and tried to unbutton her pants before a stranger stopped the assault and called 911.

A commitment hearing is scheduled for later this month at which time the court will determine the length of time Tillman will be committed to the Department of Health Services and where his placement will be.

