La Crosse dentist indicted for tax evasion

Frederick G. Kriemelmeyer . Photo from his dental website.

Frederick G. Kriemelmeyer . Photo from his dental website.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A federal grand jury in Madison indicted a La Crosse dentist yesterday for tax evasion.

According to the indictment, Frederick G. Kriemelmeyer operated a dental practice in La Crosse. In 2007, Kriemelmeyer was ordered by the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin to pay $135,337 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for unpaid individual income taxes.

By December 2012, the IRS had assessed Kriemelmeyer more than $450,000 in taxes, interest and penalties. Beginning in approximately 2011, Kriemelmeyer allegedly took a number of actions to evade payment of this assessment. The indictment also charges that for the years 2013 through 2015 Kriemelmeyer failed to file tax returns and attempted to evade the taxes due on income from his dental practice. Kriemelmeyer allegedly sought to conceal his income from the IRS, by among other things, directing his patients to pay in cash or with personal checks that left the payee line blank and by paying his business and personal expenses with cash and third-party checks.

If convicted, Kriemelmeyer faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison for each of the tax evasion counts.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.