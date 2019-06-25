La Crosse Assistant Police Chief says bond system is broken

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Assistant Police Chief Robert Abraham makes statement following signature bonds for repeat offender Ronald Crosby;

"The La Crosse Police Department is fully aware of the purpose of bond. Ronald Crosby through his previous actions has shown the court that he is not trustworthy and will not follow the conditions of probation, justice sanctions or bonds. Ronald Crosby is a convicted heroin dealer, has a conviction for 4th degree sex assault and is currently on bond for robbery. Crosby was arrested Saturday on allegations of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Judge Doyle, without hearing an argument from the State at an initial appearance, released him on a signature bond Sunday afternoon. Hours later Crosby was arrested again at the same location of the alleged sexual assault for having contact with the victim and allegedly committing another crime. Today, Judge Doyle once again released him on another signature bond after the State argued for a $10,000 cash bond. How anyone can look a victim or citizen in the eye and justify this is simply unbelievable. The system of bond in this county and state is broken. I am sorry for the victims of this community and that we can’t do more to protect you."

Sincerely,

Robert Abraham

Robert Abraham, CPM

Asst. Chief of Police

