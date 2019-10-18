Juveniles at Wisconsin prison steal keys, shatter windows

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Newly released records show that juveniles at a Wisconsin prison stole a set of prison keys, shattered windows and threw punches at one another during a disturbance this summer.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Friday that the incident was revealed in reports released under the Wisconsin open records law. There was also a string of similar disturbances at the Lincoln Hills prison in August.

The state continues to struggle with management of the prison north of Wausau after years of turmoil. A federal judge in 2017 ordered an overhaul of the prison after finding that inmates' constitutional rights were being violated.

The most recent report from an independent monitor found the prison had "vastly improved," but did not mention the disturbances in August and September.

Lincoln Hills is slated to close in 2021 and be replaced with smaller, regional facilities.

