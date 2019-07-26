Jury convicts northern Iowa man of fatally shooting his wife
CRESCO, Iowa (AP) - A northern Iowa man who authorities say had vowed to kill his wife if she ever divorced him has been convicted of shooting her to death.
Howard County District Court records say 35-year-old Brian Fullhart was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder. He'll be sentenced later to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A witness said Zoanne Fullhart took off her wedding ring one day weeks before the shooting and set it down in front of Brian. The witness said Brian told Zoanne that if she wanted a divorce, she was dead.
Court records say Fullhart shot her in the head Feb. 28 last year inside a mobile home in Cresco and later used a bow to twice fire arrows at officers who'd been sent to investigate gunshot reports. Fullhart peacefully surrendered to end a more than five-hour standoff.
