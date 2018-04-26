Judge hears case on fatal Wisconsin Walmart shooting
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - A lawsuit against Walmart Inc. is moving forward following the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman at a Wisconsin store in 2016.
The Leader-Telegram reports that Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson heard arguments in the case Tuesday but didn't decide whether to dismiss it.
Melissa Abbott lived at the Northern Wisconsin Center, a state-operated facility in Chippewa Falls for people with disabilities and mental illnesses. Abbott was shopping at the Lake Hallie Walmart in April 2016 when she began swinging a hatchet.
Lake Hallie Police Officer Adam Meyers shot Abbott twice. She later died at a nearby hospital.
Abbott's family filed a lawsuit last year alleging negligence led to the woman's death. The director of the Northern Wisconsin Center is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.
___
Information from: Leader-Telegram, http://www.leadertelegram.com/
Latest News
- Man arrested after firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- National opioid crisis continues but local numbers show progress
- Temporary teaching permit aims to fill need for substitute teachers
- Fire out at site of oil refinery explosion in Superior
- La Crosse police search for two men in antique jewelry theft
- ‘Parents Who Host Lose the Most' campaign kicks-off in La Crosse
- Square foot gardening kits sold in La Crosse
- Middle school students in La Crosse learn about technical careers
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 26, 2018
- Hike through La Crosse marsh trails with your four-legged friends at ‘Tails for Trails'