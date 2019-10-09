Judge denies request to lower bond for La Crosse man who shot officer

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Co. judge Elliott Levine denied a motion Wednesday to lower the bond for the man charged with shooting a La Crosse Police officer.

34-year-old Allen Kruk is being held in the La Crosse Co. Jail on a $50,000 cash bond on charges of First Degree Attempted Homicide, Theft of Firearm, and Bail Jumping.

The bond and conditions will remain the same.

La Crosse Police responded to a domestic call on August 3rd involving Kruk at a home on 9th Street South in La Crosse.

When Officer Dustin Darling tried to talk to Kruk and get him to come out of the home, Kruk pulled out a gun and shot Officer Darling in his bullet proof vest.

Officer Darling returned fire and shot Kruk multiple times.The whole incident was captured on the officer's bodycam.

Kruk was in the hospital recovering from injuries for a little more than 3 weeks before he was transferred to the La Crosse Co. Jail.

During the investigation into the shooting, it was discovered the gun Kruk used was stolen.

An investigation found Officer Darling acted in self-defense. He was treated and released the day of the shooting, but was recovering for several weeks at home from a soft-tissue injury.

Kruk faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted.

