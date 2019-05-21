Judge delays sentence for 'The Bachelor' star in Iowa crash
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) - A judge has delayed sentencing for former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules for leaving the scene of a fatal 2017 accident.
The decision comes after Judge Andrea Dryer ruled Tuesday that she will disregard letters from the deceased driver's relatives. Dryer says the wife and sons of Iowa farmer Kenneth Mosher aren't victims under state law because Soules was not convicted of causing Mosher's death.
Soules pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for leaving after rear-ending a slow-moving tractor driven by Mosher.
Mosher's relatives wrote victim impact statements urging Dryer to impose the maximum sentence of two years in prison. The letters were included in the Department of Correctional Services' presentence investigation report.
Dryer agreed with Soules' lawyers that the letters should be stricken. She ordered a new presentence investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- YMCA receives nearly $20,000 donation from Subaru and Dahl Automotive
- SAT test to offer 'adversity score' assessing students' hardships
- Evers vows to veto GOP anti-abortion bills
- Assignment: Education - Automotive lab gives local students life and job skills
- Flood season not over yet for local residents
Latest News
- Mississippi River projected to crest for fourth time Memorial Day Weekend
- 3 Wisconsinites sickened by veggie tray salmonella outbreak, health officials say
- Onalaska restaurant owner charged with sex assault in Eau Claire
- Assignment: Education - Automotive lab gives local students life and job skills
- La Crosse planning for summer without guards at city beaches
- SAT test to offer 'adversity score' assessing students' hardships
- YMCA receives nearly $20,000 donation from Subaru and Dahl Automotive
- Onalaska softball starts playoffs with win
- UW System president supports Prairie Spring Science Center phase two
- Evers vows to veto GOP anti-abortion bills