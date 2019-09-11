Jackson Co. man arrested, accused of causing infant daughter's death

MELROSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A Jackson Co. man has been arrested, accused of causing his infant daughter's death.

The sheriff's department communications center received a 911 call Wednesday, September 4th from a mother that had found her infant daughter dead.

When first responders arrived at the home at 404 2nd St. in the Village of Melrose, they found a two-month-old female deceased.

The sheriff's department initiated an investigation to determine the cause of death. A forensic autopsy was conducted, several items were collected, and several interviews were conducted during the investigation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the infant's father, Armas Cravins II, 32, was arrested for 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child Resulting in the Child's Death, and 3 counts of Neglecting a Child.

Cravins is currently in the Jackson Co. Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

