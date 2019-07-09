Crime

Iowa woman gets up to 40 years for murder, burning of body

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - A judge has sentenced an Iowa woman to up to 40 years in prison for charges related to the murder of a woman and the burning of her body.

The Des Moines Register reports Judge Thomas Bice on Monday sentenced 28-year-old Mackenzie Knigge, of Clare, to 40 years with the possibility of parole after 24½ years.

Knigge pleaded guilty June 6 to charges related to the killing of 26-year-old Jessica Gomez, of Fort Dodge. Her burned body was found in 2017 in a field near Clare. Knigge pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aiding and abetting robbery and abuse of a human corpse.

In March, 26-year-old Phillip A. Williams , of Lafayette, Indiana, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit murder and abuse of a human corpse. He was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

