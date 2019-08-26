Iowa man pleads guilty to 2017 slaying of Nebraska man
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Sioux City man accused of killing a Nebraska man in Sioux City has pleaded guilty.
Woodbury County District Court records say a judge accepted the plea Friday from 31-year-old Daniel Levering. The charge was second-degree murder. Prosecutors had lowered it from first-degree murder after making a deal with Levering.
Prosecutors say Levering stabbed to death 36-year-old Vincent Walker on July 23, 2017. Walker lived in Winnebago, Nebraska.
The plea agreement says Levering will be sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve 35 years before he can become eligible for parole. He also agreed to pay $150,000 in restitution to Walker's heirs.
The judge ruled in July that Levering was competent to stand trial.
