Iowa man charged in theft of nearly $30K from booster club
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (AP) - An Emmet County man has been accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from a north-central Iowa high school booster club he helped manage.
The Sioux City Journal reports that Timothy Loock, of Estherville, has been charged with first-degree theft. He had been treasurer of the Estherville Lincoln Central School District booster club from 2015 until November, when he was removed from the position.
Estherville police say the department completed an investigation Monday into allegations of misappropriation of money collected by the club.
Loock was arrested Monday and held in the Emmet County Jail before to making a Tuesday court appearance.
