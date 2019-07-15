Insanity plea entered in grandparents' slaying
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - A teenager accused of killing his grandparents in Outagamie County has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
A criminal complaint has charged 17-year-old Alexander Kraus with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 14 fatal shooting of Dennis and Letha Kraus at their home in Grand Chute. WLUK-TV reports a motive has not been disclosed.
If the case goes to trial, a jury would first determine if Kraus is guilty. And if so, a second-phase would determine if he was able to discern right from wrong. A psychiatric exam was ordered in court Friday. Kraus returns to court Aug. 6 for a motions hearing.
