Houston County Sheriff looking for information on storage unit thefts

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 01:51 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:51 PM CDT

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on recent burglaries at a storage unit in Money Creek.

On July 11, authorities received a report of locks being removed and property being stolen from multiple units at MC Mini Storage.

An additional report was submitted on July 14 advising law enforcement that a blue 1951 Dodge Wayfarer MN LIC # 603538 was stolen from a storage unit from MC Mini Storage.

Contact the Houston County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 507-725-5122 with any information.

 

