Houston County Sheriff looking for information on storage unit thefts
The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on recent burglaries at a storage unit in Money Creek.
On July 11, authorities received a report of locks being removed and property being stolen from multiple units at MC Mini Storage.
An additional report was submitted on July 14 advising law enforcement that a blue 1951 Dodge Wayfarer MN LIC # 603538 was stolen from a storage unit from MC Mini Storage.
Contact the Houston County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 507-725-5122 with any information.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- ALERT DAY: Extreme Heat, Then Chance Of More Strong Storms
- Governor Evers declares State of Emergency for Madison, Dane County
- ROAD CLOSURES: Area flooding caused washouts, rock slides
- Community Flooding/Storm Photos: July 19, 2019
- Houston County Sheriff looking for information on storage unit thefts
- Trempealeau County Cooling Centers
- Driver's licenses are not being issued due to telecommunications issue
- One killed in Trempealeau Co. crash
- As Culver's celebrate 35 years, founders say they never dreamed restaurant would grow this big
- Wausau doctor pleads guilty to prescription fraud