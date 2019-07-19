Houston County Sheriff looking for information on storage unit thefts

1951 Dodge Wayfarer

1951 Dodge Wayfarer

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on recent burglaries at a storage unit in Money Creek.

On July 11, authorities received a report of locks being removed and property being stolen from multiple units at MC Mini Storage.

An additional report was submitted on July 14 advising law enforcement that a blue 1951 Dodge Wayfarer MN LIC # 603538 was stolen from a storage unit from MC Mini Storage.

Contact the Houston County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 507-725-5122 with any information.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.