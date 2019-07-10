Holmen traffic stop leads to drug, gun arrests

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Four people are in custody on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Holmen.

On July 8, Holmen officers requested the Onalaska Police Department's K-9 team to assist with a traffic stop. As a result of a vehicle search, police found 15.62 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Four people were taken into custody on the for following charges:

Rachael McBain for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.

Jack Vang for possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and a probation violation.

Chue Xiong for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Dalton Siam for possession of drug paraphernalia, THC and warrant.

