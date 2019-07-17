Crime

Georgia woman gets prison for stolen UI employee tax refunds

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 07:43 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:43 AM CDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Georgia woman who used the identities of dozens of University of Iowa employees to fraudulently collect more than $450,000 in tax returns has been sentenced to federal prison.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 39-year-old Nadine Robinson, of Atlanta, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors say Robinson was the owner of a check cashing business in Georgia that she used to launder hundreds of money orders bought with stolen tax refunds. Prosecutors say in all, Robinson passed more than $5 million in fraudulently-obtained funds through the account during March and April of 2015.

Robinson also was ordered to forfeit a house she bought in Atlanta with the stolen money.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars