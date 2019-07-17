Georgia woman gets prison for stolen UI employee tax refunds
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Georgia woman who used the identities of dozens of University of Iowa employees to fraudulently collect more than $450,000 in tax returns has been sentenced to federal prison.
Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 39-year-old Nadine Robinson, of Atlanta, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Prosecutors say Robinson was the owner of a check cashing business in Georgia that she used to launder hundreds of money orders bought with stolen tax refunds. Prosecutors say in all, Robinson passed more than $5 million in fraudulently-obtained funds through the account during March and April of 2015.
Robinson also was ordered to forfeit a house she bought in Atlanta with the stolen money.
