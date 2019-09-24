Former Winona senior pastor facing child sexual assault charges

Rick Iglesias Photo courtesy of Winona Daily News

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - A former pastor of Pleasant Valley Church in Winona is facing three first degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Rick Iglesias, 64, a former senior paster for the church, faces three counts for the recurring incidents between September 2010 and May 2012: first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 15; first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile younger than 16 resulting in injury; and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 16 reoccurring.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was sexually assaulted multiple times in Iglesias's residence between the victim's freshman and sophomore year in high school, when the victim was between the ages of 13 and 16. The victim told police that the sexual acts occurred weekly and involved masturbation and penetration.

The sexual assaults made the victim feel betrayed and unprotected, as well as anxious at times, the complaint stated. The victim also felt pressured to keep the sexual assaults a secret.

Senior Pastor, Chad Ellenburg, Pleasant Valley Church in Winona issued the following statement regarding the allegations:

"I received the devastating news on July 22nd that allegations of sexual abuse of a minor had been brought against Rick Iglesias, former senior pastor of Pleasant Valley Church from 1994-2014.

We are heart broken for his wife, Nancy and son, Brennan, as we cannot imagine the pain and devastation they are experiencing at this time. We are also hurting for the victim, but thankful that they had the courage to come forward. We are praying for them as well as anyone who might be affected here at Pleasant Valley or in this community.

We are also deeply grieved that our former pastor, by his actions and deception, failed to faithfully represent Jesus Christ and his Gospel.

We have done, and will continue to do, everything we can to fully cooperate with the authorities. We will also continue to support and pray for the family, the victim, and those who will carry the responsibility of pursuing justice in this situation."

