Former Winona schools soccer coach facing child sexual assault charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WKBT) - A former Winona Senior High School and Winona State University girls soccer coach is facing child sexual conduct charges in Olmsted County.

Dustin Gary Beckman, 31, of Rochester, Minnesota, appeared in Olmsted County Court this morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Beckman inappropriately touched one victim twice in a weight room at Dover-Eyota High School in December 2018. Beckman was the 14-year-old victim's soccer coach at the time.

As the investigation continued, law enforcement found that Beckman was also having a sexual relationship with another underaged girl he knew from "soccer related activities".

Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Rich Dahman confirmed that Beckman was a coach for the school district from September 2009 through August 2017.

According to the Winona Daily News, Beckman served as the interim head coach of Winona State in the 2017 season. He also spent several years coaching in the Rochester youth soccer program, and most recently the head girls soccer coach at Dover-Eyota and an assistant for the Rochester Community and Technical College women's program. His bio on the RCTC website was removed Thursday.

Beckman also faces a charge of Possession of Pornography after law enforcement found thousands of pornographic images on his two mobile phones following the execution of a search warrant.

