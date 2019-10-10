Former Vernon County Human Services Director facing misconduct charges

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Former Vernon County Human Services Director Pamela J. Eitland is facing charges of misconduct in office following accusations that she took over $5200 from a county program for payment of family medical bills.

According to a criminal complaint, Eitland is charged with one count of Misconduct/Office-Act/Excess Authority, a Class I Felony.

Vernon County Board Chairman Dennis Brault sent a letter to Sheriff Spears requesting an investigation be conducted as to whether a crime had been committed by a County department head. The letter stated that on July 25, 2019, the City of Westby received a check from Vernon County Department of Human Services Director Pamela Eitland. The check was written to the City of Westby for $400, according to the complaint.

Eitland hand-delivered the check to the Westby City Clerk in a plain envelope with a handwritten note asking to have the full amount applied to the account of Angela Eitland-Anderson, Eitland's sister.

Brault's letter states Angela Eitland-Anderson is the sister of Pamela Eitland. This check was to be used to pay the utility services account of Angela through the City of Westby Utilities. The letter states the funds were taken out of the funds labeled as ‘Connections Program' which is a fund set up by Vernon County to assist foster children or low-income children financially or to participate in recreational activities that they would otherwise not be able to afford.

Investigators received copies of other checks written out of the Connections account, including $1400 payable to Westby Dental Clinic. The clinic office manager confirmed Eitland had approached the clinic regarding families that may need assistance. Multiple checks were written to the clinic in which the manager said she was allowed to pick and choose the families who would receive the funding. Three of Eitland's family members received Connections account funding at the clinic totaling over $5270 by the direction of Dr. Iverson. Dr. Iverson stated it was like a quid pro quo that he was getting monies from the County and Eitland was paying off some of her family members' bills, according to the complaint.

Authorities also found a $700 check written out to the Oral Surgery Clinic in La Crosse as payment for work done for a family member of Eitland.

Eitland is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Vernon County Court on October 29, 2019.

Criminal Complaint - Eitland, Pamela J

