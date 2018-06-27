Former La Crosse postal worker sentenced for stealing mail
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - A former La Crosse postal worker charged with stealing mail was sentenced Wednesday in Federal Court in Madison.
U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Justin Cain, 35, of Cashton to five years of probation.
Cain pleaded guilty in March to stealing mail from the U.S. Postal Service.
According to court documents, Cain knowingly stole mail for about a month during 2013 while working as a mail-processing clerk in La Crosse.
Federal agents determined Cain stole more than 5,000 pieces of mail, which affected more than 7,800 people.
Investigators say Cain admitted during an interview that he stole money and valuables from the mail so he could purchase heroin.
