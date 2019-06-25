Florida man on trial in wife's 1979 killing in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A jury trial is starting for a Florida man accused in the death of his wife, whose body has never been found since her disappearance 40 years ago in Wisconsin.
Authorities arrested 79-year-old John Bayerl in Fort Myers, Florida, in February and he was extradited to Waukesha, Wisconsin, to stand trial in the death of 38-year-old Dona Mae Bayerl.
WDJT-TV reports the trial begins Monday. Bayerl faces life in prison if convicted.
Bayerl reported his wife missing on May 9, 1979. He told police she left their home in Muskego after an argument three days earlier. She was legally declared dead in 1986.
An online court filing says prosecutors plan to use Bayerl's statements over the years and DNA evidence.
Bayerl is being held on $500,000 bail.
___
Information from: WDJT-TV, http://www.cbs58.com
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Industrialized hemp CBD products growing popularity: Government regulation remains unclear
- Man accused of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a child released on signature bond
- La Crosse Assistant Police Chief says bond system is broken
- Child missing in Wisconsin River found Monday, sheriff says
- Juvenile peregrine falcon found hopping in La Crosse alley
- Florida man on trial in wife's 1979 killing in Wisconsin
- Reward in fatal shooting of Racine officer pases $75,000
- PDC scores early, defeats Stoddard Legion 5-1
- Cranberry farmers seeing positive prices after setting aside crops in 2018
- Water Quality Reports mailed to city of La Crosse water customers