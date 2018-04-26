Federal prosecutors in Iowa say 4 indicted in fraud case
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A former employee at agriculture and industrial heavy equipment maker Vermeer Corp. in Pella, as well as three others, have been indicted on fraud charges.
Federal prosecutors in Iowa say 54-year-old Scott Whitehead, 38-year-olld Natalia Sheps, 63-year-old Boris Vaysman, and 57-year-old Ana Hallon Gallego were all indicted Tuesday. Investigators say Whitehead was maintenance manager at Vermeer when he received kickbacks from two chemical companies over a five-year period. He's accused of approving $3.6 million in invoices for products that Vermeer never received.
Whitehead is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Sheps and Vaysman, who had worked at All Industrial Chemical, and Gallego, who had worked at National Chemical Company, are charged with conspiracy and money laundering.
All four are scheduled to appear in Des Moines' federal court on May 15.
Latest News
- Man arrested after firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- National opioid crisis continues but local numbers show progress
- Temporary teaching permit aims to fill need for substitute teachers
- Fire out at site of oil refinery explosion in Superior
- La Crosse police search for two men in antique jewelry theft
- ‘Parents Who Host Lose the Most' campaign kicks-off in La Crosse
- Square foot gardening kits sold in La Crosse
- Middle school students in La Crosse learn about technical careers
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 26, 2018
- Hike through La Crosse marsh trails with your four-legged friends at ‘Tails for Trails'