Husband faces drug charges after wife's death

TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A husband faces drug charges after the potential overdose death of his wife in the town of Onalaska.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the home of 54-year-old Shawn Docken and his wife, 33-year-old Jessica Docken, on Lakeview Court E on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said Jessica possibly overdosed on heroin and was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Shawn Docken and 28-year-old Mathew Docken were later arrested.

Shawn Docken faces possible charges of delivery of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Mathew Docken faces a potential charge of delivery of heroin.

Further charges are possible, depending on the results of an ongoing investigation.