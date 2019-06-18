Family-owned Winona business holds suicide prevention fundraiser

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - A family-owned business in Winona will host a fundraiser for suicide prevention next month.

Ellen and Mike Minter own Culver's in Winona. Their family was affected by suicide when, nine years ago, their nephew Charlie, ended his life. Charlie was one of four very close-knit cousins, who had struggled with depression. To mark their great loss, the Minter's and their son, Tim Vodak (General Manager of the Winona Culver's), decided to hold a fundraiser on Charlie's birthday, July 6, to benefit the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative.

The Minter's contacted vendors of the restaurant, businesses and friends to collect raffle prizes for a silent auction that will be held during the special event. Culver's of Winona will donate at least 10 percent of the total day's sales to the initiative and all the proceeds from the silent auction. Ribbons will be available for a dollar donation to dedicate to someone special. The ribbons will be covering the walls at the restaurant.

Information will be available regarding mental health.

The family hopes to make this an annual event to help build more awareness of the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative.

Ellen and Mike Minter said help is always available by calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

