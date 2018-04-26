Ex-Minneapolis cop intends to plead not guilty in killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman after she called 911 to report a possible assault intends to plead not guilty.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports that court documents filed Wednesday show Mohamed Noor will plead not guilty at his May 8 court appearance. The documents also say Noor intends to present self-defense and reasonable force defenses.
Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 15 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Prosecutors say Noor was in a squad car's passenger seat when he shot Damond through the open driver's side window after she approached the vehicle.
When charges were announced, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said there was no evidence Noor encountered a threat that justified using deadly force.
___
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org
Latest News
- Man arrested after firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- National opioid crisis continues but local numbers show progress
- Temporary teaching permit aims to fill need for substitute teachers
- Fire out at site of oil refinery explosion in Superior
- La Crosse police search for two men in antique jewelry theft
- ‘Parents Who Host Lose the Most' campaign kicks-off in La Crosse
- Square foot gardening kits sold in La Crosse
- Middle school students in La Crosse learn about technical careers
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 26, 2018
- Hike through La Crosse marsh trails with your four-legged friends at ‘Tails for Trails'