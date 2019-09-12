Ex-janitor pleads guilty to taking locker room pictures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A former janitor has pleaded guilty to taking pictures of women in an eastern Iowa college locker room.
Linn County court records say 46-year-old Jeffrey Pospisil entered the pleas Wednesday to two counts of invasion of privacy. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.
The investigation began when students at Cornell College in Mount Vernon reported seeing a cellphone held in an open doorway leading to the locker room. A coach found Pospisil in the area. He was an employee with a business that provides custodial service for the college. He told police he had been texting on the phone. But a search of the phone revealed more than 100 images taken in the locker room as students were fully or partially nude.
Pospisil was fired from his job.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Tornado Watch in effect for most of News 8 viewing area
- La Crosse Police report 20 smashed vehicle windows in one day
- Indictment: Men conspired to straw purchase guns in La Crosse County to be sold in Chicago
- Wisconsin man arrested for involvement in 'empire of illegal drugs,' police say
- Guilty plea for Tomah man initially charged with reckless homicide
- EF1 tornado touched down in Winona cemetery
- Jackson Co. man arrested, accused of causing infant daughter's death
- 8 graduates to receive Viterbo Distinguished Alumni Awards
- Brewers' Yelich won't need surgery, likely done for season
- Minnesota officials confirm outbreak of deer-killing disease